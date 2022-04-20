2022 Wildfires Damage Assessment Form Home2022 Wildfires2022 Wildfires Damage Assessment Form Notice: JavaScript is required for this content. Simona Acres: 165Cause: Under investigationContainment: 100%Start Date: April 20, 2022End Date: April 24, 2022Location: Near Jarales Road and Highway 346, Valencia CountyFuels: bosque, grass Video for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing The New Mexico Commission for Deaf & Hard of Hearing has produced a video with COVID-19 information: See Something, Say Something Your assistance is critical to aiding law enforcement and public safety officials who are working to keep New Mexico, your local community and our country safe. Training Schedule DHSEM offers certified state and federal homeland security and emergency management training. Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Management13 Bataan Blvd. Santa Fe, NM 87508 (Phone) 505-476-9600 Mailing Address: P.O. Box 27111Santa Fe, NM 87502